Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 14 December 2020 (BOJ Tankan)

The Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q4 2020 will give a picture of the Japanese economy, and also from Japan is data for industrial production (October, final).

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for November 

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2350 GMT BOJ Q4 Tankan. The Bank of Japan Tankan report is a survey of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan, conducted quarterly.

0001 GMT UK house price indications from Rightmove, for December

  • prior -0.5% m/m and +6.3% y/y

0130 GMT China new home prices for November. While moving higher price gains have been subdued according to this data. Property is an important sector for helping along consumption in China but runaway prices are a concern if it fuels excess leverage. 

0430 GMT Japan Industrial Production for October (final)

Also at 0430 GMT from  Japan – Tertiary Industry Index m/m for October 
  • expected 1.2%
  • prior 1.8%


