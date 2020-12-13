Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 14 December 2020 (BOJ Tankan)
The Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q4 2020 will give a picture of the Japanese economy, and also from Japan is data for industrial production (October, final).
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for November
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
0001 GMT UK house price indications from Rightmove, for December
prior -0.5% m/m and +6.3% y/y
0130 GMT China new home prices for November. While moving higher price gains have been subdued according to this data. Property is an important sector for helping along consumption in China but runaway prices are a concern if it fuels excess leverage.
0430 GMT Japan Industrial Production for October (final)Also at 0430 GMT from Japan – Tertiary Industry Index m/m for October
- expected 1.2%
- prior 1.8%