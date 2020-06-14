Economic calendar due from Asia today, Monday 15 June 2020 - China data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

2230 GMT New Zealand services PMI for May

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 25.9

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for

  • prior +1.0% m/m

0130 GMT China house prices for May, new home prices prior +0.42% m/m

0200 GMT China activity data for May

  • Industrial Production y/y expected 5.0%, prior was 3.9%
  • Industrial production YTD y/y expected -3.0%, prior was -4.9%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -6.0%, prior was -10.3%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected -2.3%, prior was -7.5%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -135.%, prior was -16.2%

I'll have more to come on this separately


