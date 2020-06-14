Economic calendar due from Asia today, Monday 15 June 2020 - China data

2230 GMT New Zealand services PMI for May

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 25.9

unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for

prior +1.0% m/m

0130 GMT China house prices for May, new home prices prior +0.42% m/m

0200 GMT China activity data for May

Industrial Production y/y expected 5.0%, prior was 3.9%

Industrial production YTD y/y expected -3.0%, prior was -4.9%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -6.0%, prior was -10.3%

Retail Sales y/y, expected -2.3%, prior was -7.5%

Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -135.%, prior was -16.2%

I'll have more to come on this separately