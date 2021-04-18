Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 19 April 2021

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for March

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for April

  • prior 0.8% m/m and 2.7% y/y

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for March

  • expected Y 493.2bn, prior Y 215.9bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y 212.9bn, prior Y -38.7bn

Exports

  • expected 11.4% y/y, prior -4.5%

Imports

  • expected 4.7% y/y, prior 11.8%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window



