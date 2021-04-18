Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 19 April 2021
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for March
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for April
prior 0.8% m/m and 2.7% y/y
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for March
expected Y 493.2bn, prior Y 215.9bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y 212.9bn, prior Y -38.7bn
Exports
expected 11.4% y/y, prior -4.5%
Imports
expected 4.7% y/y, prior 11.8%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window