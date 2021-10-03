Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 4 October 2021

A very light data docket ahead:

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for September 
0000 GMT Australia Melbourne Institute monthly inflation for September
  • August data is here
  • Official CPI data is published only once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up while we wait for the quarterly
A couple of notes:
  • China is out for a holiday today and will be through to Thursday 7 October 
  • Sydney is out for a holiday today
  • Market centres in Australia Sydney and Melbourne switched to daylight saving over the weekend, clocks moved forward an hour. 
