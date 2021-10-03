Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 4 October 2021
A very light data docket ahead:
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for September0000 GMT Australia Melbourne Institute monthly inflation for September
- August data is here
- Official CPI data is published only once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up while we wait for the quarterly
A couple of notes:
- China is out for a holiday today and will be through to Thursday 7 October
- Sydney is out for a holiday today
- Market centres in Australia Sydney and Melbourne switched to daylight saving over the weekend, clocks moved forward an hour.