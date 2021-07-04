Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 5 July 2021
Coming up for the session ahead during Asia/Pacific:
2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for June
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 58.3
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for June
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for June
prior +1.3% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for June
For May the reading was -0.2% m/m and +3.3% y/y while the Trimmed mean read was -0.1% m/m and +1.8% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for May
0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for May
expected -5.0% m/m, prior -8.9%
prior +39.2% (strong y/y result given the base effect of comparison with a diabolical 2020)
- prior +7.9%
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for June
Services expected 55.7, prior 55.1
Composite prior 53.8