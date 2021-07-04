Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 5 July 2021

Coming up for the session ahead during Asia/Pacific:

2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for June

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

  • prior 58.3

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for June (final)

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for June

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for June

  • prior +1.3% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for June

  • For May the reading was -0.2% m/m and +3.3% y/y while the Trimmed mean read was  -0.1% m/m and +1.8% y/y 

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for May

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for May

  • expected -5.0% m/m, prior -8.9%

  • prior +39.2% (strong y/y result given the base effect of comparison with a diabolical 2020)

Also at 0130 GMT from Australia, ANZ's job advertisement indicator. 
  • prior +7.9%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for June

  • Services expected 55.7, prior 55.1

  • Composite prior 53.8


