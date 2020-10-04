Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 5 October 2020
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for September (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here: Australia preliminary PMIs (September)
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for September
prior 0.1% m/m
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for September
prior -0.9% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for
Preliminary and priors can be found here: Japan preliminary PMIs (September)
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 1-3 and 5-10 years remaining until maturityAnd a reminder again, China is out on holiday today and will remain so for most of this week (through October 8)