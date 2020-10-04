Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 5 October 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for September (final)

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for September 

  • prior 0.1% m/m

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for September 

  • prior -0.9% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 1-3 and 5-10 years remaining until maturity

And a reminder again, China is out on holiday today and will remain so for most of this week (through October 8)


