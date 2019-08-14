Economic calendar due from Asia today - more RBA, also Australia jobs report

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks on " Risks to the Outlook" 

  • Debelle speaks at 2300GMT
0100 GMT Australia Consumer inflation expectations for August
  • prior 3.2%

0130 GMT China new home prices for july … the property market ups and downs impact consumer activity, something to watch. 

0130GMT Australia Employment report for July

  • Employment Change: expected +14.0K, prior +0.5K
  • Unemployment Rate: 5.2% expected %, prior 5.2%
  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +21.1K
  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +20.6K
  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%
