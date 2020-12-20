Economic calendar due from Asia today - PBOC interest rate setting

0130 GMT - China's 1- and 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is today.

The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks with a spread above the MLF.





1 year loan prime rate was set at 3.85%

5-year LPR at 4.65% There are no expectations of any change today.

At the previous monthly setting :





Also coming up during the session:

0001 GMT UK Lloyds Business Barometer for December, November was -21. Its not generally much of an FX rate mover upon release but nevertheless offers a glimpse into business confidence in the UK, where coronavirus and Brexit are twin challenges.





0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation.





0200 GMT New Zealand Credit Card Spending for November