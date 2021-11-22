Economic calendar due from Asia today - preliminary PMIs for November

2145 GMT New Zealand Retail sales for Q3

prior 33.3% y/y (the y/y in Q2 was also lockdown impacted)

2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for November

Manufacturing expected 60.7, prior 58.2

Services expected 52.7, prior 51.8

Composite prior 52.1

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 106.00 (that was down nearly 3% on the previous week)

Also today are two speakers from the Reserve Bank of Australia

0100 GMT Marion Kohler, Head of Domestic Markets - topic is: Securities markets through the pandemic - to Australian Securitisation Forum Virtual Conference

0450 GMT Andrea Brischetto, Deputy Head Domestic Markets - Panel participation, topic is: Transition to risk free rates - the future of BBSW - to Australian Securitisation Forum Virtual Conference 2021

Neither of these seem likely to have much on these two officials' economic nor monetary policy outlooks though.





ps. Japanese markets are closed today for a holiday.