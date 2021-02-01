Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA day
The first Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting of 2021 is today, announcement (no change is expected) is due at 0330GMT
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 111.2
2350 GMT Japan monetary base data for January
0330 GMT - RBA statement (ps. there is PLENTY more coming from the RBA this week, Governor Lowe is speaking twice, Wednesday and Friday, and the quarterly Statement is due on Friday. ICYMI catch up on it all here:
- Its a big week from the RBA and Governor Lowe - monetary policy meeting Tuesday kicks it off
- the "Next steps for the RBA" (thoughts via Westpac)
- And, comments from ANZ and Nomura here at this one