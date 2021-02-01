Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA day

The first Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting of 2021 is today, announcement (no change is expected) is due at 0330GMT

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 111.2

2350 GMT Japan monetary base data for January





0330 GMT - RBA statement (ps. there is PLENTY more coming from the RBA this week, Governor Lowe is speaking twice, Wednesday and Friday, and the quarterly Statement is due on Friday. ICYMI catch up on it all here:



