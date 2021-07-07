Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA Governor Lowe speaking

On the data agenda for Thursday 08 July 2021 in Asia:

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 77%, prior 83%

  • the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

Data from Japan due at 2350 GMT, None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

  • Japan Bank lending for June
  • Japan international securities flows for the week
  • Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for May

0215 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking

  • Topic is The Labour Market and Monetary Policy
  • Venue - the Economic Society of Australia 
Its been a busy RBA week so far:
