Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA Governor Lowe speaking
On the data agenda for Thursday 08 July 2021 in Asia:
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 77%, prior 83%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
Data from Japan due at 2350 GMT, None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
- Japan Bank lending for June
- Japan international securities flows for the week
- Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for May
- Topic is The Labour Market and Monetary Policy
- Venue - the Economic Society of Australia
Its been a busy RBA week so far: