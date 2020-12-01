Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA Governor speaking

And a heads up for NZD traders, following Lowe from the RBA today will be RBNZ Governor Orr speaking later, from 0630GMT. The speech title is: The COVID pandemic: challenges and opportunities facing central banks

2145 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q3

  • expected -3.8%, prior 2.5% q/q

2300 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking  before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for November 

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for November 

  • expected -1.3% y/y, prior -1.2%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q3

  • GDP y/y expected -4.4%, prior -6.3%

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected +2.5%, prior -7.0%

  • Q3 to show rebound growth q/q from Q2 as most of Australia emerged from lockdown restrictions

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

0130 GMT BOJ Deputy Governor Amamiya speaking


