Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA Governor speaking
And a heads up for NZD traders, following Lowe from the RBA today will be RBNZ Governor Orr speaking later, from 0630GMT. The speech title is: The COVID pandemic: challenges and opportunities facing central banks
2145 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q3
- expected -3.8%, prior 2.5% q/q
2300 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for November
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for November
expected -1.3% y/y, prior -1.2%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q3
GDP y/y expected -4.4%, prior -6.3%
GDP (sa) q/q expected +2.5%, prior -7.0%
Q3 to show rebound growth q/q from Q2 as most of Australia emerged from lockdown restrictions
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
0130 GMT BOJ Deputy Governor Amamiya speaking