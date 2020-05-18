Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA minutes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia May meeting minutes due during the session.

2245 GMT New Zealand PPI for Q1, unlikely to be a forex mover

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey for the week ended May 17

  • prior 90.3, improving but still well into pessimism territoryy

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia May meeting minutes

I posted a preview of these here 

and will have more to come

Also at 0130 GMT the Australian Bureau of Statistics weekly jobs market data, see that link just above to the RBA preview for this. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
