Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA minutes
Reserve Bank of Australia May meeting minutes due during the session.
2245 GMT New Zealand PPI for Q1, unlikely to be a forex mover
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey for the week ended May 17
prior 90.3, improving but still well into pessimism territoryy
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia May meeting minutes
I posted a preview of these here
and will have more to come
Also at 0130 GMT the Australian Bureau of Statistics weekly jobs market data, see that link just above to the RBA preview for this.