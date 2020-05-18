Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA minutes

Reserve Bank of Australia May meeting minutes due during the session.

2245 GMT New Zealand PPI for Q1, unlikely to be a forex mover

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey for the week ended May 17

prior 90.3, improving but still well into pessimism territoryy

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia May meeting minutes

Also at 0130 GMT the Australian Bureau of Statistics weekly jobs market data, see that link just above to the RBA preview for this.







