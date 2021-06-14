Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA minutes (June monetary policy meeting)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia up at 0130 GMT.

2100 GMT New Zealand house sales, prices for May via Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) 
2245 GMT New Zealand food price inflation for May, prior +1.1% m/m
0130 GMT Australia house price index for Q1
  • expected 5% q/q, prior 3%
  • expected 7.6% y/y, prior 3.6%
  • dated data, we get monthly house price change info via CoreLogic
0130 GMT RBA minutes, and also note later this week even more importantly, Governor Lowe speaks, and Labour market data
