Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBNZ inflation expectations and an RBA speaker

Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Reserve Bank of Australia tag team! 

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Inflation Expectations survey 

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0205 GMT RBA's Tony Richards, Head of Payments Policy, speech to Australian Corporate Treasury Association

Of more importance to market though is at 0400 GMT, A speech by Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic) of the Reserve Bank of Australia 

  • topic is Innovation and Dynamism in the Post-pandemic World
  • at Committee for Economic Development of Australia



