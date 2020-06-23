Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBNZ policy decision day

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 24 June 2020 

A light session ahead for data.

2350GMT Japan PPI services for May
  • expected +0.8% y/y, prior +1.0%
  • not a yen mover upon release

Also at 2350GMT, the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from its most recent meeting in mid-June:
  • the summary comes out weeks before the minutes do

0200GMT RBNZ announcement, the consensus expectations are for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold the cash rate unchanged at this June meeting. For previews:
