Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBNZ policy decision day
Reserve Bank of New Zealand due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 24 June 2020
A light session ahead for data.
2350GMT Japan PPI services for May
- expected +0.8% y/y, prior +1.0%
- not a yen mover upon release
Also at 2350GMT, the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from its most recent meeting in mid-June:
- the summary comes out weeks before the minutes do
0200GMT RBNZ announcement, the consensus expectations are for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold the cash rate unchanged at this June meeting. For previews:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 24 June - preview
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week, preview (spoiler: "unexciting")