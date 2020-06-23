Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBNZ policy decision day

Reserve Bank of New Zealand due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 24 June 2020

A light session ahead for data.





2350GMT Japan PPI services for May

expected +0.8% y/y, prior +1.0%

not a yen mover upon release





Also at 2350GMT, the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from its most recent meeting in mid-June:

the summary comes out weeks before the minutes do







0200GMT RBNZ announcement, the consensus expectations are for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold the cash rate unchanged at this June meeting. For previews:







