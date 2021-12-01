Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 02 December 2021

2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q3

expected 2.0%, prior 3.3% q/q

the price index for exports is expected to have fallen 4% (Q2 was a 2.9% rise) while the price index for NZ imports is expected to have risen 3% (Q2 was +4.8%)

2350 Japan monetary base and international securities flows for the week





0030 GMT Australia housing finance (home loans, investment lending etc.) for October

0030 GMT from Australia is also the October trade balance

expected +11bn AUD, prior +12.2bn AUD

imports expected +2%, prior -2%

exports expected -0.6%, prior -6%

Also at 0030 from Australia is an update to the October retail sales result (came in at +4.9% m/m from +1.3% in September) with further details.





0130 GMT Bank of Japan policy board member Suzuki speaks. There is little prospect of any near term change in Bank of Japan monetary policy so we can expect a more of the same sort of speech from Suzuki today.











