Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 1 April 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Welcome to the new month and quarter kicking off in Asia. And a packed data agenda ahead.

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for April

  • prior -0.6% m/m to 113.1

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for March

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 58.8

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for March (final)

2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for March

2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report, Q1 2021

Reuters produce a monthly tankan survey, which has shown some improvement in its latest: 

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for March

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for February, final

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for February 

  • expected AUD9872m surplus

  • prior AUD 10142m surplus

  • exports expected +1%, prior +6%

  • import expected +4%, prior -2%

0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for February 

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March 



