Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 1 April 2021
Welcome to the new month and quarter kicking off in Asia. And a packed data agenda ahead.
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for April
- prior -0.6% m/m to 113.1
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for March
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 58.8
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for March (final)
2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report, Q1 2021
Reuters produce a monthly tankan survey, which has shown some improvement in its latest:
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for March
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for February, final
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for February
expected AUD9872m surplus
prior AUD 10142m surplus
exports expected +1%, prior +6%
import expected +4%, prior -2%
0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for February0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March
expected 51.4, prior 50.9
March official PMIs were released already: China March PMIs: Manufacturing 51.9 (expected 51.2) & Services 56.3 (expected 52.0)
The official PMIs largely focuses on big and state-owned firms. The Caixin / Markit PMIs have a greater representation of firms smaller than the big and SOEs.