Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 12 August 2021
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. Eyes will once again be on China markets.
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for July
prior 1.4% m/m
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for July
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 79.3%, prior 83%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
2350 GMT Japan PPI for July
expected 0.5%, prior 0.6% m/m
expected 5%, prior 5% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for August
prior 3.7%
- from the New Zealand monetary conditions survey
- prior 2.05%