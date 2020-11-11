Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 12 November 2020

Not a lot here likely to move the forex much at all upon release.

2145 GMT New Zealand net migration for September.
2350 GMT Japan PPI, October'

  • expected -0.1%, prior -0.2% m/m

  • expected -2.0%, prior -0.8% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

2350 GMT Japan machinery orders for September 

  • expected -1% m/m, prior +0.2%
  • expected -12.0% y/y, prior -15.2% 

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for  November 

  • prior 3.4% 

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October 

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 54%, prior 61%

0130 GMT Bank of Japan speaker, monetary policy board member Seiji Adachi, a supporter of the Bank's aggressive monetary easing. Don't expect anything out of line in this speech.

