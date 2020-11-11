Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 12 November 2020
Not a lot here likely to move the forex much at all upon release.
expected -0.1%, prior -0.2% m/m
expected -2.0%, prior -0.8% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
2350 GMT Japan machinery orders for September
- expected -1% m/m, prior +0.2%
- expected -12.0% y/y, prior -15.2%
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for November
prior 3.4%
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 54%, prior 61%