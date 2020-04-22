Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 23 April 2020
2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for April
- Manufacturing prior 49.7
- Services prior 38.5
- Composite prior 39.4
- The March results began to show the virus outbreak impact on the economy, this will continue for these flash April figures.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for April
- Manufacturing prior 44.8
- Services prior 33.8
- Composite prior 36.2
0130 GMT Preliminary trade figures from Australia for March
- The Australian Bureau of Statistics is releasing 'preliminary' data for a number of economic indicators during this crisis, to help get a more timely picture of how the economy is responding.
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for March
prior -0.6% m/m and 2.5% y/y
0500GMT Japan leading and coincident index indicators for February, final