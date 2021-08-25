Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 26 August 2021
A Reserve Bank of Australia speaker up at 9.55am Sydney time, which is 2355 GMT. Unlikely to be too much of an AUD mover though:
- Ellis Connolly, Deputy Head (Payments Policy), to the Risk Australia Virtual Conference
2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for July
expected 1.0%, prior 1.4% y/y
prices of services traded among companies
0130 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q2 2021
headline expected 2.5% q/q, prior 6.3%
I'll have more to come on this separately