2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for July

Business Confidence prior -0.6%

Activity Outlook prior 31.6%

0130 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q2 2021

Import Price Index prior +0.2%

Export Price Index prior +11.2%

Asia will be busy digesting the FOMC rather than shifting around the forex rates on the above data too much.