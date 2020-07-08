Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 9 July 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China inflation data due today.

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for June

  • Heavy Traffic index prior 86.9% m/m

  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 Japan money stock for June

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for May

  • expected -5.0%, prior -12.0% m/m

  • expected -16.8%, prior -17.7% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for July (preliminary)

0130 GMT China inflation figures for June

  • China CPI expected 2.5% y/y, prior 2.4%

  • PPI expected -3.2% y/y, prior -3.7%

  • CPI inflation to tick a little higher due to severe floods lifting food prices. PPI deflation to ease back a little as the economy recovers, helping to rebound commodity prices.

Also at 0130GMT, housing finance data from Australia, for May. A large hit to financing is expected due to virus and shir down impacts. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose