Economic calendar due from Asia today - Thursday 9 July 2020
China inflation data due today.
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for June
Heavy Traffic index prior 86.9% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 Japan money stock for June
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for May
expected -5.0%, prior -12.0% m/m
expected -16.8%, prior -17.7% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for July (preliminary)
Business Confidence prior -34.4
Activity Outlook prior -25.9
more on the June readings here
0130 GMT China inflation figures for June
China CPI expected 2.5% y/y, prior 2.4%
PPI expected -3.2% y/y, prior -3.7%
CPI inflation to tick a little higher due to severe floods lifting food prices. PPI deflation to ease back a little as the economy recovers, helping to rebound commodity prices.
Also at 0130GMT, housing finance data from Australia, for May. A large hit to financing is expected due to virus and shir down impacts.