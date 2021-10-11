Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 12 October 2021
Australian business confidence data the focus of today's data docket.
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for September
- Retail card spending expected 7.8% m/m, prior -19.8%
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for September
expected 0.3% y/y, prior 1.5%
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
- expected 0.3% y/y, prior 0.6%
2350 GMT Japan PPI for September
expected 0.3%, prior 0.0% m/m
expected 5.9%, prior 5.5% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for September
priors -5 and 14 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey