The economic calendar due from Asia today, Tuesday 27 July 2021, is light

2350 GMT Japan PPI for June 2021

expected 1.3%, prior 1.5% y/y

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

Included in this data release from the Bank of Japan is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for June

prior +36.40% y/y and +83.4% YTD

Much later, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking (0730 GMT 27 July 2021)