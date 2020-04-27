Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 28 April 2020

2301 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for April

  • prior 6

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior improved to a still dismal 84.2

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for March

  • expected 2.5%, prior 2.4%

Job to applicant ratio for March

  • expected 1.40, prior 1.45

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

  • yesterday the BOJ removed its 80tln yen yearly limit on buying JGBs, pledging instead to buy whatever it takes to maintain the yield around zero %. The BOJ had not needed to buy anywhere near 80tln yen to do so in past years (last year was 14 tln yen). Perhaps the new aggressive buy program results in greater purchases today (if so it may weaken yen).

