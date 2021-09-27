Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 28 September 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT  Bank of Japan meeting minutes - July meeting so rather old hat by now. 

0130 GMT Australia retail sales for August 

  • expected -2.5% m/m, prior -2.7%
  • There are, of course, lockdown impacts (around half of Australia's population was in lockdown, just under half) on this data - food spend up but other spending down. 

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for August

  • prior +16.4% y/y
  • for the YTD prior +57.3%
  • I was expecting these yesterday but ... nope, today instead. 
Rosengren and Kaplan gone! 


