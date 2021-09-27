Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 28 September 2021
2350 GMT Bank of Japan meeting minutes - July meeting so rather old hat by now.
0130 GMT Australia retail sales for August
- expected -2.5% m/m, prior -2.7%
- There are, of course, lockdown impacts (around half of Australia's population was in lockdown, just under half) on this data - food spend up but other spending down.
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for August
- prior +16.4% y/y
- for the YTD prior +57.3%
- I was expecting these yesterday but ... nope, today instead.
Rosengren and Kaplan gone!