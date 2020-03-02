Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 3 March 2020 is RBA day

I'll let y'all get back to buying stocks with your ears pinned back in just a moment.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 108.3

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for February

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for January

expected 1.0% m/m, prior -0.2%

expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.7%

No one cares, its RBA day!

0030 GMT Q4 BoP current account - will include 'net exports' for the quarter which will slot into GDP data due out the following day

0100 GMT New Zealand Treasury monthly economic update

0330 RBA cash rate decision and Lowe's statements. Yesterday a stack of banks switched to calling for a rate cut from the Bank today, but it is not a unanimous call and the (bare) majority in the survey expect on hold.