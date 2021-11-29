Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 30 November 2021
A packed data agenda ahead for the session, China PMIs the highlight
2205 GMT - Federal Reserve Bowman speaking
- speaks on "Central Banks and Indigenous Economies" before a virtual Symposium on Indigenous Economies: Bank of Canada, Tulo Centre of Indigenous Economics, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for October
expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%
Job to applicant ratio for October
expected 1.17, prior 1.16
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for October (preliminary)
expected 1.8% m/m, prior -5.4%
prior -2.3%
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for November
Business Confidence and Activity Outlook
- Q3 current account, which will include the net exports figure for inclusion in Wednesday's Q3 data reveal. Net exports expected at 1.0%, prior -1.0%
- Also at 0030 from Australia is Private Sector Credit for October, expected 0.6% m/m, prior also 0.6% (prior y/y was 5.3%)
- and, Building permits for October, expected -2% m/m, prior -4.3%
0100 GMT China official PMIs for
Manufacturing expected 49.6, prior 49.2
Non-manufacturing expected 53.0, prior 52.4
Composite prior 50.8