Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 30 November 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A packed data agenda ahead for the session, China PMIs the highlight

2205 GMT - Federal Reserve Bowman speaking
  • speaks on "Central Banks and Indigenous Economies" before a virtual Symposium on Indigenous Economies: Bank of Canada, Tulo Centre of Indigenous Economics, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. 

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for October 

  • expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%

Job to applicant ratio for October 

  • expected 1.17, prior 1.16

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for October (preliminary)

  • expected 1.8% m/m, prior -5.4%

  •  prior -2.3%

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for November 

0030 GMT from Australia:
  • Q3 current account, which will include the net exports figure for inclusion in Wednesday's Q3 data reveal. Net exports expected at 1.0%, prior -1.0%
  • Also at 0030 from Australia is Private Sector Credit for October, expected 0.6% m/m, prior also 0.6% (prior y/y was 5.3%)
  • and, Building permits for October, expected -2% m/m, prior -4.3%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for

  • Manufacturing expected 49.6, prior 49.2

  • Non-manufacturing expected 53.0, prior 52.4

  • Composite prior 50.8

0200 GMT "Fireside chat" with Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, at ACI Australia Conference - Sydney





