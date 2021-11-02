Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 03 November 2021
The last of the PMIs from China for the month (October) is due today.
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for October
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 53.3
2145 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q3
Unemployment rate expected 3.9%, prior 4.0%
Employment change expected 0.4% q/q, prior 1.0%
Participation rate expected 70.5%, prior 70.5%
Labour cost index expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.9%
Labour cost index expected 2.6% y/y, prior 2.2% y/y
2200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for (final)
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for September
expected -2.0% m/m, prior 6.8%
prior 31.2%
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for
Services expected 50.7, prior 53.4
Composite prior