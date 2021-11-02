Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 03 November 2021

The last of the PMIs from China for the month (October) is due today.


2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for October 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

  • prior 53.3

2145 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q3

  • Unemployment rate expected 3.9%, prior 4.0%

  • Employment change expected 0.4% q/q, prior 1.0%

  • Participation rate expected 70.5%, prior 70.5%

  • Labour cost index expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.9%

  • Labour cost index expected 2.6% y/y, prior 2.2% y/y

2200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking 

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for (final)

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for September 

  • expected -2.0% m/m, prior 6.8%

  • prior 31.2%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for

  • Services expected 50.7, prior 53.4

  • Composite prior 




