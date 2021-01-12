Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 13 January 2021
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for January 2021
Heavy Traffic index prior -0.3% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for December
- M2 and M3 are both expected to have risen strongly (+9.2% and 7.6% respectively after November's +9.1 and 7.6%)
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January
prior +0.9% m/m