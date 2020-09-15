Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 16 September 2020

Japan trade data is unlikely to move the yen too much upon release. Other releases also unlikely to move the FX all on the session.

2245 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payment Current Account for Q2

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for August

expected Y -15.0bn, prior Y 10.9bn

Trade balance adjusted

expected Y 23.3bn, prior Y -34.8bn

Exports

expected -16.1% y/y, prior -19.2%

Imports

expected -17.8% y/y, prior -22.3%

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for August

prior +0.05% m/m

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window



