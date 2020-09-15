Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 16 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Japan trade data is unlikely to move the yen too much upon release. Other releases also unlikely to move the FX all on the session.  

2245 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payment Current Account for Q2

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for August

  • expected Y -15.0bn, prior Y 10.9bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y 23.3bn, prior Y -34.8bn

Exports

  • expected -16.1% y/y, prior -19.2% 

Imports

  • expected -17.8% y/y, prior -22.3%

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for August

  • prior +0.05% m/m

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window





