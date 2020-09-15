Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 16 September 2020
Japan trade data is unlikely to move the yen too much upon release. Other releases also unlikely to move the FX all on the session.
2245 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payment Current Account for Q2
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for August
expected Y -15.0bn, prior Y 10.9bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y 23.3bn, prior Y -34.8bn
Exports
expected -16.1% y/y, prior -19.2%
Imports
expected -17.8% y/y, prior -22.3%
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for August
prior +0.05% m/m
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window