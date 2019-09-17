Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 18 September 2019
2245 GMT New Zealand BoP Current Account Balance for Q2
- expected -1.1bn NZD, prior -0.675bn
- Current Account to GDP ratio YTD expected -3.4%, prior -3.6%
2350 GMT Japan Trade balance: expected Y -365.4bn, prior was Y -250.7bn
- Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -160.7bn, prior was Y -126.8bn
- Exports y/y: expected -10.0%, prior was -1.5%
- Imports y/y: expected -10.7%, prior was -1.2%
- trade positioning worsening on Japan if these expected are close to results
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Leading Index for August
- prior +0.14% m/m