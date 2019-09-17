Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 18 September 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand BoP Current Account Balance for Q2

  • expected -1.1bn NZD, prior -0.675bn
  • Current Account to GDP ratio YTD expected -3.4%, prior -3.6%

2350 GMT Japan Trade balance: expected Y -365.4bn, prior was Y -250.7bn

  • Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -160.7bn, prior was Y -126.8bn
  • Exports y/y: expected -10.0%, prior was -1.5%
  • Imports y/y: expected -10.7%, prior was -1.2%
  • trade positioning worsening on Japan if these expected are close to results

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Leading Index for August

  • prior +0.14% m/m

ForexLive
