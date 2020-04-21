Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 22 April 2020
Not a lot on the data agenda again today. What is here is unlikely to move FX upon release.
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Leading Index for March
- prior -0.43% m/m
- further deterioration expected
0100 GMT Australia skilled vacancies for March, prior -0.2%
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
GMT Australia Preliminary Retail Sales for March (the Australian Bureau of Statistics is providing more frequent data such as this curing the crisis)
- prior +0.5% (this result reflected the panic buying at the beginning of the virus outbreak)