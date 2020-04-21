Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 22 April 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not a lot on the data agenda again today. What is here is unlikely to move FX upon release.

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Leading  Index for March 
  • prior -0.43% m/m
  • further deterioration expected

0100 GMT Australia skilled vacancies for March, prior -0.2%

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

GMT Australia Preliminary Retail Sales for March (the Australian Bureau of Statistics is providing more frequent data such as this curing the crisis)

  • prior +0.5% (this result reflected the panic buying at the beginning of the virus outbreak)
  


See here for global coronavirus case data
