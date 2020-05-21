Economic calendar due from Asia today - you want negative rates? Japan CPI coming up!
2245 New Zealand Retail sales excl inflation for Q1
- expected -1.5% q/q, prior 0.7%
- Q1 will not capture all of the nationwide lockdown, only a small slice of it at the end of March
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for April
- National CPI y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.4%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.4%
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.6%
- the GDP release on Monday showed a 0.7% y/y, not a lot of price pressure but nevertheless its highest since Q318. Today's CPI release is expected lower though, reflecting the drop in oil and commodities prices and other weaker prices in the domestic economy. Note the 'core' (in this case inflation excluding fresh foods) is expected to have fallen back into negative territory, which will be its first subzero visit since 2016.