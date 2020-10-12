Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 13 October 2020

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for September

Total card spending prior -7.0% m/m

Retail card spending prior -7.9% m/m 9shut down impacted)

Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for September prior 0.7% m/m 2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence ANZ/Roy Morgan survey prior 95.7 2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for September expected 3.5% y/yprior 4.7%

British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data (strips out the impact of changes in store size)

2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for September, M2 and M3

Not a lot on the data agenda to prompt movement in the forex today, the calendar does ramp up a bit from tomorrow.



