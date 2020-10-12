Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 13 October 2020
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for September
Total card spending prior -7.0% m/m
Retail card spending prior -7.9% m/m 9shut down impacted)
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for September
prior 0.7% m/m
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 95.7
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for September
- expected 3.5% y/yprior 4.7%
- British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data (strips out the impact of changes in store size)
2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for September, M2 and M3
Not a lot on the data agenda to prompt movement in the forex today, the calendar does ramp up a bit from tomorrow.