Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 13 October 2020

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for September 

  • Total card spending prior -7.0% m/m

  • Retail card spending prior -7.9% m/m 9shut down impacted)

  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for September 

  • prior 0.7% m/m

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 95.7

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for September 

  • expected 3.5% y/yprior 4.7%
  • British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data (strips out the impact of changes in store size)

2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for September, M2 and M3

Not a lot on the data agenda to prompt movement in the forex today, the calendar does ramp up a bit from tomorrow.


