Economic calendar due from the Asian session ahead - Monday 10 May 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data agenda ahead has a few items of note from Australia.

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
  • part of the Bank's QQE program
  • today the buying is of 1-3 and 3-5 year JGBs (time left until maturity)

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for April

  • priors 15  and 25 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey has been indicting better confidence and conditions

0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q1 2021

  • expected -0.4% q/q, prior +2.5%

Also, 

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for March, final 

  • preliminary: +1.4% m/m 

  • prior -0.8%

Most of the focus in Asian markets today will be continued digestion of the huge shock miss on the data from Friday in the US:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose