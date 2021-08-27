Economic calendar due from the US today, Friday 27 August 2021
There is plenty on the data agenda but just picking out those of focus.
Of course, Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking:
- on: Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy
- due at 9 am CT/10 am ET/1400 GMT on August 27
OK, eco calendar from the US:
8:30 AM NY time, 1230 GMT
Personal Income and Outlays for July
- expected +0.2%, prior +0.1%
Personal consumption (spending) for July
- expected 0.3%, prior 1.0%
Core PCE price index for July
- expected 0.3%, prior 0.4%
- 3.6% and 3.5% y/y respectively
10:00 AM NY time, 1400GMT
University of Michigan's Consumer sentiment index (August, final)
- consensus estimate is 70.7 (prelim was 70.2, 81.2 in July)