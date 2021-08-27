Economic calendar due from the US today, Friday 27 August 2021

There is plenty on the data agenda but just picking out those of focus.

Of course, Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking:

on: Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy

due at 9 am CT/10 am ET/1400 GMT on August 27 There will be plenty more from the Jackson Hole virtual event: There will be plenty more from the Jackson Hole virtual event:





OK, eco calendar from the US:





8:30 AM NY time, 1230 GMT

Personal Income and Outlays for July

expected +0.2%, prior +0.1%

Personal consumption (spending) for July

expected 0.3%, prior 1.0%

Core PCE price index for July

expected 0.3%, prior 0.4%

3.6% and 3.5% y/y respectively

10:00 AM NY time, 1400GMT

University of Michigan's Consumer sentiment index (August, final)

consensus estimate is 70.7 (prelim was 70.2, 81.2 in July)



