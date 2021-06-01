Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia Q1 economic growth data

2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q1 2021

expected -0.3%, prior +1.3% q/q

although a decline is expected the ToT are close to a record high, this is supportive for exporters and the economy more broadly. 2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for May prior -1.3%

2330 GMT, Reserve Bank of Australia's Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, is speaking at the Minerals Week Australia-Asia Investment Outlook



2350 GMT Japan monetary base for May

0110 Bank of Japan JGB purchase operation





0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q1 2021 GDP y/y expected 1.5%, prior 3.1%

GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.6%, prior -1.1%

0130 GMT Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi is speaking. Will stick to the script of continuing the BOJ's enormous easing policy, but might sound a warning on financial stability as a sop to those expressing such concerns.









Into the European session Guy Debelle from the RBA will be speaking: