Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia Q1 economic growth data

2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q1 2021

  • expected -0.3%, prior +1.3% q/q

  • although a decline is expected the ToT are close to a record high, this is supportive for exporters and the economy more broadly.

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for May

  • prior -1.3%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2330 GMT, Reserve Bank of Australia's Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, is speaking at the Minerals Week Australia-Asia Investment Outlook

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for May
0110 Bank of Japan JGB purchase operation

0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q1 2021

  • GDP y/y expected 1.5%, prior 3.1%

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.6%, prior -1.1%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0130 GMT Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi is speaking. Will stick to the script of continuing the BOJ's enormous easing policy, but might sound a warning on financial stability as a sop to those expressing such concerns. 
Into the European session Guy Debelle from the RBA will be speaking:
