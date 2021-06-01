Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia Q1 economic growth data
2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q1 2021
expected -0.3%, prior +1.3% q/q
although a decline is expected the ToT are close to a record high, this is supportive for exporters and the economy more broadly.
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for May
prior -1.3%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for May
0110 Bank of Japan JGB purchase operation
0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q1 2021
GDP y/y expected 1.5%, prior 3.1%
GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.6%, prior -1.1%
Into the European session Guy Debelle from the RBA will be speaking: