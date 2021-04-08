Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation data for March + more from the RBA

2130 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist and Head of Economics Yuong Ha speaking

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for March

  • Heavy Traffic index prior +2.0% m/m

  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for March

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 55.8

0130 GMT China inflation figures for March

  • China CPI expected 0.3% y/y, prior 0.2%

  • PPI expected 3.6% y/y, prior 1.7%

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review. I'll have more to come on this separately.

