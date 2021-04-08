Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation data for March + more from the RBA
2130 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist and Head of Economics Yuong Ha speaking
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for March
Heavy Traffic index prior +2.0% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for March
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 55.8
0130 GMT China inflation figures for March
China CPI expected 0.3% y/y, prior 0.2%
PPI expected 3.6% y/y, prior 1.7%