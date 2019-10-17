Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan inflation, China activity data and GDP
Central bankers will continue to speak
- 2020 GMT Federal Reserve NY Bank President Williams
- 2030 European Central Bank member of the Governing Council Klaas Knot, head of the Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) so speaking
- 2100 ECB's Governing Council member Pablo de Cos, Governor of Banco de España speaking.
Then, data:
2330 GMT Japan inflation data for September
National CPI y/y, expected is 0.2%, prior was 0.3%
National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.5%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
0200 GMT China Q3 GDP
For the q/q
expected is +1.5%
prior was +1.6%
For the y/y
expected is +6.1%
prior was +6.2%
Also, September activity data:
Industrial Production y/y expected is 4.9%, prior was 4.4%
industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.5%
Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.8%, prior was 7.5%
Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.1%, prior was 8.2%
