Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan inflation, China activity data and GDP

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Central bankers will continue to speak

  • 2020 GMT Federal Reserve NY Bank President Williams
  • 2030 European Central Bank member of the Governing Council Klaas Knot, head of the Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) so speaking
  • 2100 ECB's Governing Council member Pablo de Cos, Governor of Banco de España speaking.

Then, data:

2330 GMT Japan inflation data for September

  • National CPI y/y, expected is 0.2%, prior was 0.3%

  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.5%

  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.5%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

0200 GMT China Q3 GDP

For the q/q

  • expected is +1.5%

  • prior was +1.6%

For the y/y

  • expected is +6.1%

  • prior was +6.2%

Also, September activity data:

  • Industrial Production y/y expected is 4.9%, prior was 4.4%

  • industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%

  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.5%

  • Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.8%, prior was 7.5%

  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.1%, prior was 8.2%

From yesterday:


