Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (but most focus on incoming US election counts)

Also, if you watched my presentation at the ForexLive TradeOn summit a couple of months back you'll see real-time examples of institutional market-making FX in action today. You can expect FX price swings as books are hedged and protected as news is incoming. The order book and incoming customer flows information available to market makers really pays off on days like this. If you are trading without this information and access to flows you may find the day ahead challenging. You may see what appear to be inexplicable price swings, these will be based on flows, order books and wider spreads than normal today.





OK, apart from the big event of the day, here is what is on the data agenda.





2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for October Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

prior 45.2 2145 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q3 Unemployment rate expected 5.3%, prior 4.0%

Employment change expected -0.7% q/q, prior -0.3%

Employment change expected 0.2% y/y, prior 1.2%

Participation rate expected 70.0%, prior 69.9%

Private wages excluding overtime expected %0.2 q/q, prior 0.2%

Private wages including overtime expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.2%

Average hourly earnings expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.4% 2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for October (final) 2350 GMT Japan monetary base for October 2350 GMT Bank of Japan minutes (September meeting) 0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for prior -0.2% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports 0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q3 expected 6.0% q/q, prior -3.4%