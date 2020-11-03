Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (but most focus on incoming US election counts)
Welcome to Wednesday 4 November 2020 in Asia. It is reasonable not to place to much store on early election results incoming from the US:
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for October
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 45.2
2145 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q3
Unemployment rate expected 5.3%, prior 4.0%
Employment change expected -0.7% q/q, prior -0.3%
Employment change expected 0.2% y/y, prior 1.2%
Participation rate expected 70.0%, prior 69.9%
Private wages excluding overtime expected %0.2 q/q, prior 0.2%
Private wages including overtime expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.2%
Average hourly earnings expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.4%
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for October (final)
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for October
2350 GMT Bank of Japan minutes (September meeting)
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for
prior -0.2% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q3
expected 6.0% q/q, prior -3.4%
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for September
expected -1.5% m/m, prior -4.0%
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for October
Services expected 55.0, prior 54.8
Composite prior 54.5