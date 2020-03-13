Economic calendar light but U Mich data might show early virus impacts

What's coming up





The economic calendar is light today starting with import/export price data at the bottom of the hour. That's barely worth a look at the best of times.





At 1300 GMT, Canadian existing home sales for February are due up.





The only meaningful economic data of the day comes at 1400 GMT (10 am ET) with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey. It's the preliminary March data and expected to fall to 95.0 from 101.0. The market is far ahead of the data in pricing in a slowdown but an unexpectedly large fall early may spark some jitters.





Another spot to watch is the Baker Hughes rig count. Oil rigs were at 793 last week and they're about to slow down in a big way.

