What's ahead on Europe's data calendar?
Quiet day
Well, it's a quiet day on the economic data front for the European morning session. I shall be covering this session for today and tomorrow, so a very good morning to one and all from a quiet UK. Quiet, that is, aside from the protests over the weekend.
Economic data ahead
0700: German Industrial production. Another sharp drop expected as COVID-19 lockdowns filter through the data. You can read prior report here.
0800: Swiss Sight deposits for the CHF. Recently the sight deposits have been increasing as the SNB becomes uncomfortable with rising CHF strength. However, recent EUR strength and the NFP on Friday has given them some breathing space. See prior report here
Aside from these two releases we have a quiet session. Market focus remains on the Fed and whether they will use yield curve control midweek.