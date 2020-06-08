What's ahead on Europe's data calendar?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Quiet day

Well, it's a quiet day on the economic data front for the European morning session. I shall be covering this session for today and tomorrow, so a very good morning to one and all from a quiet UK. Quiet, that is,  aside from the protests over the weekend

Economic data ahead

0700: German Industrial production. Another sharp drop expected as COVID-19 lockdowns filter through the data.  You can read prior report here

0800: Swiss Sight deposits for the CHF. Recently the sight deposits have been increasing as the SNB becomes uncomfortable with rising CHF strength. However, recent EUR strength and the NFP on Friday has given them some breathing space. See prior report here 

Aside from these two releases we have a quiet session. Market focus remains on the Fed and whether they will use yield curve control midweek

