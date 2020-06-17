Economic data and virus test results are on the agenda today

The economic calendar kicks off at the bottom of the hour with a full slate of data:

Canada May CPI

US May housing starts and building permits

Canada Teranet May house price index

There isn't much of a scope for the market to move on those releases but a larger rebound in starts/permits would underscore the reopening theme.





Later we get US weekly oil inventories and a 20-year Treasury sale (that still sounds weird).







For central bankers were get Powell redux at 1600 GMT and Mester at 2000 GMT.







All the economic news could be overshadowed by the virus with Florida cases at 1430 GMT, then Arizona at about 1620 GMT and Texas at 1820 GMT. Texas hospitalization data was also released yesterday at 1500 GMT.

