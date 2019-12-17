Economic data coming up in European session

UK labour market report in focus today













It's arguably the final proper week of the trading calendar this year, so expect a lot of position adjustments and liquidity management in that regard.





The pound is a little weaker though as it continues to lose some post-election momentum with recent Brexit headlines not really helping. Dip-buyers stepped in to stem the fall as cable now creeps back up to near 1.3300 but price has been slowly inching lower.





Meanwhile, the aussie is also a tad weaker after a bit of a softer bias in the RBA minutes but the AUD/USD technical rejection from the 200-day moving average is still proving to be the key factor in limiting the upside momentum from last week.





Looking ahead, we'll have some economic data to move the session along but it's unlikely to interrupt the ebb and flow in markets this week.





0930 GMT - UK October average weekly earnings

0930 GMT - UK October ILO unemployment rate

0930 GMT - UK November jobless claims change, claimant count rate

Prior report can be found here . Wages continue to stay robust although a bit of moderation is expected once again in the report today, so that is unlikely to change the picture. But employment figures have been a little soft - though the unemployment rate has been somewhat steady - so that may be something to keep an eye out for if anything. Otherwise, this is a bit of a nothing report but the pound may be responsive to any beats/misses given that it is still balancing out post-election sentiment.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . The French and German trade figures show an improvement in exports to start Q4 and the same should be expected here with the trade surplus estimated to grow slightly compared to September.





1100 GMT - UK December CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point but one to keep an eye out for in case of capturing post-election economic sentiment.







That's all for the session ahead.

Markets remain calm in general as traders and investors continue to digest the US-China trade rhetoric with also one eye fixed on the year-end holidays already.