Economic data coming up in the European session
A light one on the data docket to kick start the new week
Them tiebreaks... What a match, congrats Nole! #Wimbledon
Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all are doing well and that you had a great weekend. There's a slight risk-on feel in trading so far today with Asian equities and risk currencies generally higher on the back of some better-than-expected Chinese data for June, despite Q2 GDP slipping to its weakest annual pace in 27 years.
We're just over two weeks away from the upcoming FOMC meeting this month and the Fed will still be a key focus in markets this week, but let's see if there is anything else to give traders a sense of direction as we begin proceedings today.
0630 GMT - Switzerland June producer and import prices
Prior release can be found here. A proxy for inflationary pressures in the Swiss economy. Not a major release by any means as we already observed the CPI release on 4 July.
0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 July
Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.
That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!