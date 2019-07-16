UK labour market report due on the agenda today









Looking ahead, we'll have a couple of data points to move things along - with US retail sales also in focus - so let's see if there is anything to shake off the summer doldrums before we move into central bank focus over the next two weeks.





0830 GMT - UK May average weekly earnings

0830 GMT - UK May ILO unemployment rate

0830 GMT - UK June jobless claims change, claimant count rate

Prior report can be found here . With the BOE already hinting at softness in the domestic/global economy being a potential worry, any weakness in wages/inflation may prompt them to consider moving away from their "gradual, limited rate hike" plan so just be wary. If within expectations, the data will do little to change the current softer sentiment surrounding the pound due to Brexit uncertainty. Even a strong report today will do little if it is not accompanied by improving economic conditions in Q3.



ForexLive 0900 GMT - Eurozone May trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . With earlier Germany and France reports having seen some improvement in trade conditions (exports particularly) for the month of May, the overall Eurozone report here should also reflect that. Not a major release by any means.





0900 GMT - Germany July ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . General indication of sentiment and outlook towards the German and euro area economy, which hasn't looked too bright in Q2. Given current international and domestic affairs, it looks like this will extend into Q3 as well. A minor data point though.





0900 GMT - Italy June final CPI figures

Preliminary figures can be found here . As these are final readings, the release here isn't expected to produce much of a reaction in markets.





I'll outline any central bank speakers and Fedspeak in a separate post later on in the session. I wish you the best of days ahead and good luck with your trading!





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a bit of a quiet start once again with choppy trading prevailing for the most part yesterday. The kiwi is inching higher again today on the back of more steady inflation data seen earlier in Asia Pacific trading.