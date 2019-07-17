UK CPI data for the month of June in focus









Equities and bonds are also looking a bit flat but let's see what markets have to offer in the coming hours as we navigate through limited economic data once again today.





0830 GMT - UK June CPI figures

0830 GMT - UK June PPI figures

Prior report can be found here . Inflation data has been holding steady in the UK and yesterday's wages report reaffirms that notion. However, that isn't the main focus of the BOE at the moment as the central bank needs to pay more focus towards a weakening economy and prospects of a no-deal Brexit instead. As such, a solid report here may help with some short covering in the pound but it won't change the fact that the sentiment surrounding the currency remains weak. It's hard to see the pound getting a meaningful and sustainable lift from any beat in the release here.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June final CPI figures

The preliminary figures can be found here . As these are final readings, the release isn't expected to produce much - if any reaction - in markets unless the figures deviate substantially from initial estimates.





0900 GMT - Eurozone May construction output data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of construction activity in the euro area economy. A minor data point but feeds into overall economic sentiment surrounding the region.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 12 July

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a quieter start to the day after some hustle and bustle yesterday with major currencies little changed so far.